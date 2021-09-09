CHAMPAIGN — A shooting in north Champaign followed by a multiple-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon has sent one person to the hospital.
During the gunfire a Unit 4 school bus with an undisclosed number of students on it was hit but no one was injured.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said about 2:50 p.m., police learned that shots had been fired at Neil Street and Arcadia Drive just south of Interstate 74.
Moments later, he said, there were multiple vehicles — he wasn’t certain how many — involved in a crash at Moreland and Town Center boulevards several blocks north of the shooting scene.
One of the vehicles, a black SUV, was headed north on Neil Street when it was hit by gunfire, believed to come from a passing vehicle.
Yelich said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital but it was not clear if he had been shot or injured from debris that was flying during the wreck.
Police were still trying to sort out the details of the shooting and the wreck.
In a statement to Unit 4 parents, the district lauded the bus driver "who had the composure to remain calm and quickly pull the bus over to ensure that the students were safe."
The incidents required the rerouting of other Unit 4 buses taking children home from school.
There have been just over 180 cases of confirmed shootings in Champaign this year.
Police ask that any resident or business in the area with surveillance video to contact them at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the P# Tips mobile app.