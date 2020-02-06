Update: 12:20 p.m.
URBANA — The city of Urbana is “disappointed” in the Wednesday court ruling restoring property tax exemptions to the Carle Health System, according to Mayor Diane Marlin.
“We have long contended that Carle Foundation Hospital should support the health of the community in which it is located by paying its fair share of costs for public safety, infrastructure, schools, parks and other core services,” she said. “We believe that the cost of medical charity care for a service region of 1.4 million people should not be borne by taxpayers in one small city of 42,500 people.”
Marlin said the city will be considering its options going forward, but she wants to set Urbana taxpayers’ minds at rest that this ruling won’t affect Urbana’s tax rate and city services. Carle’s tax payments over the years that are now subject to a court-ordered refund have been set aside, she said.
***
URBANA — A judge’s order restoring property tax exemptions for the Carle health system doesn’t quite end Carle’s dispute with local taxing districts.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum ruled Wednesday on the earlier of two lawsuits Carle filed — a 2007 case involving tax exemptions on four properties over eight years, 2004-2011.
Still pending is Carle’s second lawsuit that concerns 29 other properties for which Carle is contesting taxes for 2007-2011. That case will likely be set for status on whatever date any post-trial motions are heard from the first lawsuit.
Also pending is a hearing Monday before the Champaign County Board of Review on Carle’s 2019 property tax exemptions.
Carle attorney Steven Pflaum said Thursday he believes the legal basis of Rosenbaum’s ruling on the first lawsuit means Carle would likely prevail on the 2013 lawsuit on the other properties.
“I think, as a practical matter, the handwriting is on the wall,” he said.
It hasn’t been determined yet how Carle will move forward on the second lawsuit, Pflaum said, but there would likely be a motion filed on Carle’s behalf to speed that up. And he doubts there would need to be more testimony, he said.
“I don’t think anyone thinks there needs to be a separate trial,” Pflaum said.
As to whether Rosenbaum’s decision on the 2007 lawsuit may be appealed, Pflaum said he believes the ball is in the defendant’s court. But he agreed with Rosenbaum, who wrote in his 145-page opinion that it’s time for Carle and local taxing districts to set aside their differences and work together.
“It’s time to put this behind us,” Pflaum said.
Where local taxing authorities stand remained undetermined. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said he’ll be meeting with county officials involved in the litigation as defendants to determine the next steps.
Also still undetermined as of Thursday morning is how much each of seven local taxing districts will owe as part of the $6.2 million property tax refund Rosenbaum ordered on the four Carle properties he determined were partially tax-exempt for seven of the eight years covered in the lawsuit.
The exemption percentages for each property and each tax year included in the judge’s order were those suggested by Carle last year, Pflaum said.
“We’re working on it, trying to determine the proper amount for refunds,” Chief Deputy Treasurer C. Pius Weibel said Thursday.