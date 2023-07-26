RURAL DANVILLE — A Sunday afternoon accident near Danville took the life of a 35-year-old Danville man and injured a 38-year-old Danville woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle on which they were riding.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden this morning identified the victim as Jeremy A. Irons of Danville. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
Vermilion County Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Hartshorn said witnesses told police the motorcycle was eastbound at a high rate of speed on Poland Road when it attempted to pass a GMC Yukon that had slowed and began to turn left onto County Road 2050 East, about 2½ miles east of Danville.
Hartshorn said the motorcycle driver was taken to a Danville hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His passenger was taken to an Urbana hospital for treatment following the 4:36 p.m. wreck.
The driver of the Yukon, a 25-year-old Danville man, was not hurt.