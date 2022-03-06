URBANA — Police in Urbana are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.
Lt. Mike Cervantes said at 10:44 p.m., Urbana officers received multiple reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Retreat in the 900 block of Welch Drive.
They found a 26-year-old Urbana man shot multiple times. He was taken by ambulance to Carle Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:58 p.m.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup on Sunday ID'd the victim as Henry D. Golden III.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
A second man, 21, from Normal, was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle and is in critical condition.
“It was a house party. There was an argument. There were several people outside. Shots were fired. We are still working on the number of shooters. At least two people were hit,” Cervantes said.
The location of the shooting is south of Fairview Avenue on the west side of Lincoln Avenue.
Urbana police got help from county sheriff’s deputies and University of Illinois police officers.
Cervantes said there was also gunfire damage to at least one apartment and vehicles nearby.
In a statement issued by The Retreat, its public relations director said there would be increased after-hours security patrols beginning Monday.
“Landmark Properties takes all criminal acts seriously and has a zero-tolerance policy for criminal activity on our property. Residents are urged to report any suspicious activity or activity immediately to local law enforcement by calling 911,” said Kelly Gray, based in Athens, Ga.
“Furthermore, The Retreat's community guidelines prohibit parties or gatherings involving more than 15 people without advance permission from the leasing office. Residents who violate community guidelines and jeopardize the security of other residents in the community will be subject to fines and possibly eviction,” said Gray.
The shooting is the second homicide of 2022 in Urbana. The other happened Jan. 12. Two teens have been arrested for that killing.
On Wednesday afternoon, Urbana police investigated another shooting a few blocks north of where Saturday night’s shooting happened. A 20-year-old woman was hit multiple times but survived her injuries. No arrests have been made for that.
On Wednesday night and Thursday, three teens were arrested for the Dec. 29 murder of Jordan Atwater-Lewis, 17, of Urbana, who was killed outside a home in the 1600 block of East Hunter Street, Urbana.
Police ask anyone for information on any of these shootings to call their department at 217-384-2320, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, or by submitting a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or on the free P3 Tips app.