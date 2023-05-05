DANVILLE — Police in Danville have arrested a Danville man for murder in the wake of a fatal shooting Thursday night.
Brandon Buford, 31, who listed an address in the 900 block of North Bowman Avenue, is being held in lieu of $3 million bond after being charged Friday with three counts of first-degree murder for the death of Christopher Smalls, 33, of Danville.
A release from Sgt. Eric Olson said police were sent to the 1200 block of Chandler just before midnight for a fight. As they were on the way, they were informed a shot had been fired.
Police found Mr. Smalls with a gunshot wound to the groin. They administered first aid and he was taken to a Danville hospital, where he later died.
Witnesses were able to help police develop Buford as a suspect.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Buford has no known criminal history. She said it’s unknown what the two men were arguing about.
This is the first shooting death of 2023 in Danville. In January a man was fatally stabbed and a toddler died from a fall down stairs.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS