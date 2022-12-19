DANVILLE — A 24-year-old Danville man died early Monday morning after a stolen car he was driving struck a tree.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Johnathon C. Gilbert.
Police said an officer observed a black Mercedes sedan being driven erratically and at a high speed around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the area of Main Street and Fairweight Avenue.
As the officer was making a U-turn, the Mercedes driver turned north onto Griffin Street and crashed into the front porch of a house on the 300 block of North Griffin, police said.
The officer got out of his squad car and tried to make contact with the driver, but the driver reversed away from the home, got back on Griffin Street and turned west on Seminary Street
The officer saw the driver fail to stop at the red light at Seminary Street and Bowman Avenue, and then saw the Mercedes appearing to go airborne in the 800 block of Seminary Street. The car left the roadway and hit a tree on that block, police said.
Mr. Gilbert was pronounced dead at the site of the accident. Danville police learned during a follow-up investigation that the Mercedes had been reported stolen from Tilton. The investigation is continuing.