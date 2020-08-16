CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man was shot and killed Saturday night, Champaign Police said.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup on Sunday identified the victim as Christopher B. Kelly, 23, who was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 10:42 p.m. Saturday. Mr. Kelly’s death is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
Shortly after 10 p.m., Champaign Police responded to a call of shots fired outside a business in the 1000 block of Bloomington Road.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
The victim was reportedly outside the business when vehicles approached. An argument followed, resulting in shots fired, with the victim being mortally wounded.
More than 40 shell casings were discovered at the scene, police said. Vehicles were seen speeding away from the scene following the incident.
Property damage was also found at the scene.
Police are urging any businesses in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems to contact the police department.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone who has information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.