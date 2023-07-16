GEORGETOWN — A 77-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl were killed in a single-vehicle traffic accident on Saturday.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden on Sunday identified the victims as Janice M. Harden, 77, and Ella M. Thompson, 3, both of Westville.
According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened at 8:21 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was traveling west on Mill Street when for an unknown reason, it ran off the roadway, drove over a curb, through a grassy lot and struck a gas regulator station.
The vehicle and station became engulfed in fire, state police said. Both victims were declared dead at the scene.
Ameren spokeswoman Karly Combest said there were 1,343 customers in Georgetown without natural gas service at the peak outage time.
As of mid-afternoon Monday, Ameren crews had gone door-to-door restoring service for about 95 percent of those customers, and those Ameren hasn’t been able to reach have received instructions for getting their service restored.
Before performing at the Georgetown Fair on Saturday night, country star Rodney Atkins reached out to the community in regards to the accident.
“Upon our arrival, it is with great sadness that we learned of a tragic accident this morning, resulting in the loss of lives for both an adult and a child who were on their way to the fair,” Atkins posted to social media. “My heart aches for this family and the entire community, and I fervently pray that God provides them with strength during this incredibly difficult time.”
Atkins said he discussed with fair officials about postponing the show but performed “to pay homage to the cherished memories of these two individuals and offer a glimmer of solace through the unifying power of music and fellowship.”
McFadden said the accident, which took place on Mill Street, is under investigation by Illinois State Police and her office.
Autopsies are scheduled for this week.