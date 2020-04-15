URBANA — A 16-year-old Urbana youth is in police custody for the fatal shooting Saturday night of another teen.
“We believe we have found our shooter,” said Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor, referring to the alleged killer of Tearius Pettis, 15.
Tearius was riding his bicycle in the 1300 block of Philo Road about 6:35 p.m. when several shots were fired in his direction, one of which hit him, damaging several internal organs.
State's Attorney Julia Rietz identified the alleged shooter as Troy Carter, 16, of the 2000 block of South Fletcher Street. He will be charged Wednesday with first-degree murder. Because of the crime, he is automatically prosecuted as an adult, she said.
Carter was arrested late Wednesday morning at the home of a relative in the 1200 block of Harding Drive in Urbana.
Smysor said police believe Carter and Tearius had been in a long-standing feud of almost two years’ duration and that there was a "retaliatory" element to Tearius' shooting.
Just two weeks ago, Rietz confirmed, Carter was shot in the abdomen outside his home as he talked to someone in a car on the street. No arrests have been made in connection with Carter's March 30 shooting.
Smysor said there were others present when the shots were fired but Carter is the only one expected to be charged with Tearius’ murder.
“I don’t believe all of them knew. That’s part of what we’re still trying to figure out. We believe we have found our shooter. We are not done investigating this incident,” Smysor said.
“You can be around people who do things you are unaware of until they do them,” he said.
Carter is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.