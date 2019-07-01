UPDATE, 11 a.m. Monday:
URBANA — An Urbana fire official said the stormy weather was to blame for a blaze Sunday night at a house near Crystal Lake Park.
Chief Fire Investigator Jeremy Leevey said crews were called at 5:43 p.m. to the home in the 100 block of Crystal Lake Drive for a report of an attic fire in the northeast corner.
Leevey said firefighters were able to contain the flames to the attic above one bedroom. He said crews did have to pull down some ceiling in that room to get to the fire.
Leevey said investigators are not sure yet whether the fire was caused by lightning or from a tree that fell on a high voltage line behind the house.
He said the resident, who was not home at the time, will only be displaced for a day or two. Damages are estimated at $25,000.
There were no injuries.
Original story, published 7:15 p.m. Sunday:
No other information was immediately available.