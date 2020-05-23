URBANA - A Champaign woman charged in connection with the death of her boyfriend in an alleged drunk driving crash last weekend turned herself in to authorities early Saturday.
Valinda Bender, 32, who listed an address in the 1400 block of West Kirby Avenue, is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday to be arraigned for aggravated driving under the influence.
A warrant for her arrest was issued May 18 in the wake of a crash that happened just before 11 p.m. May 16 in the 1500 block of West Church Street.
Markcus Williams, 33, of Champaign, was trapped inside a sport utility vehicle that Champaign police said Bender was driving west when she left the road and struck a tree. The SUV overturned. She was able to get out.
Mr. Williams died at Carle Hospital from blunt force injuries, Coroner Duane Northrup said.
Blood and urine tests done there on Bender revealed her blood alcohol content was 0.298 percent, more than three times the .08 percent limit for an Illinois motorist to be presumed intoxicated.
If convicted of the Class 2 felony, Bender could face three to 14 years in prison.