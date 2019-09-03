UPDATED: 3:10 p.m.:
CHAMPAIGN -- A 28-year-old woman drove a Jeep off the end of the Bradley Avenue bridge, which is being reconstructed, onto Interstate 57 Tuesday afternoon, according to state police.
The Champaign resident was eastbound with two male passengers -- a 28-year-old and a 32-year-old also from Champaign -- shortly after 1 p.m. on Bradley Avenue when she drove through the final intersection at Bluegrass Lane, state trooper Joseph Rush said.
After entering the closed construction zone, she “drove off the end of the roadway, went airborne and landed on the right shoulder" of I-57, Rush said.
They were all wearing seatbelts and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.
The crash closed the left southbound lane of I-57, which has since re-opened, according to state trooper Adam Traxler.
ORIGINAL
CHAMPAIGN -- State police are responding to a crash on Interstate 57 in Champaign.
The left southbound lane is closed, state trooper Adam Traxler said.
"Please use caution in the area or seek an alternate route," he said.
The crash occurred near mile marker 236 between the exits for Interstates 72 and 74, Traxler said.