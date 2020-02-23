UPDATE 10:40 p.m. Sunday
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the woman found dead in her Champaign home Sunday as Tenesha M. Jenkins, 34.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Champaign County sheriff's investigators have not released any information about the manner of her death other than to say it's being investigated as a homicide.
ORIGINAL STORY
CHAMPAIGN - Champaign County sheriff's deputies have spent much of Sunday looking for the person or persons responsible for a woman's death.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said deputies were sent to a "check welfare" call in the 2200 block of Dale Drive about 11:30 a.m. and found a woman dead in a house.
Detectives are treating it as a homicide but have released very few details.
The neighborhood where the woman was found is east of Mattis Avenue and just north of Interstate 74 in northwest Champaign in the Dobbins Downs subdivision.
The homicide is the first of 2020 for the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.