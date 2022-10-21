RANTOUL — A Rantoul woman was killed when the car she was driving struck a concrete barrier in east Rantoul Friday morning.
Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse said Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was eastbound on Bel Aire Drive when she crossed Maplewood Drive at a high rate of speed, traveled through the lawn at Eastlawn School and struck a concrete barrier inside a Nicor Gas substation.
Coroner Duane Northrup said Ms. Diaz-Rosales was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe she was alone in the sedan.
Bouse said the accident was reported about 6:50 a.m. and that other than the fence, there was no damage to the Nicor substation.
There are no safety issues with students and staff at Eastlawn School, Bouse said.
Northrup said an autopsy revealed Ms. Diaz-Rosales died from blunt force injuries she received in the crash but toxicology test results that could shed light on why she left the road will not be available for a while.