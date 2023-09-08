Sign up for our daily newsletter here
ROYAL — The Royal Community Building was open Friday afternoon for local residents to gather and unite in the aftermath of a tragedy claiming the life of a nine-year-old boy.
The child, whose name has not been disclosed by authorities, was killed when he was riding his bike on a sidewalk across railroad tracks and was struck by a freight train.
The accident occurred at 101 N. Railroad Street at 7:43 a.m., according to Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson.
The boy was on a sidewalk north of the railroad tracks, and it appeared he was heading to school, Apperson said.
The accident remains under investigation, he said.
The Main Street crossing is protected by railroad crossing gates, but the sidewalk isn’t, according to Village Clerk Bob Vilven.
On the rare occasions when the crossing gates at that location haven’t functioned properly, Vilven said, the trains slow down to a crawl.
“Those guys use their horns religiously,” he said of the train crew members.
A Union Pacific Railroad spokeswoman said the county sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the child and our coworkers. Union Pacific employees are always encouraged to call the Employee Assistance Line, which offers 24/7 assistance for support,” said spokeswoman Robynn Tysver.
The train crew was uninjured, she said.
Apperson said there were other people near the scene, about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, who weren't injured.
PVO Superintendent Jeff Isenhower said grief counselors would be present at all three PVO schools Friday in Royal, Flatville and Ogden.