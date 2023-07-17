URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly fatally shot a man in west Champaign late last month is being held in the Champaign County Jail on $2.25 million bond.
Daviet Henderson, 29, whose last known address was in the 500 block of East Washington Street, was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder in the June 24 death of Keith J. Marrissette.
The 34-year-old Champaign man was shot in the thigh about 11 p.m. that Saturday outside of the Countrybrook Apartments in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue.
After being shot, he ran into a nearby apartment, where first responders found him with the mortal wound.
Henderson was also charged Monday in a separate felony case with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and for defacing the serial number on a gun in connection with a gun found in his vehicle Saturday night when police arrested him on the murder warrant.
In court Monday, Assistant State's Attorney Chris McCallum told Judge Brett Olmstead that Henderson and Mr. Marrissette had a mutual interest in a woman living at Countrybrook.
On that day, they had reportedly argued over Mr. Marrissette's car being taken while he was there talking with the woman. The car was later recovered but Mr. Marrissette reported $1,000 cash was missing from it.
About 11 o'clock that night, Mr. Marrissette had just parked his vehicle in the lot and gotten out when Henderson approached and fired shots at him, McCallum said.
He identified the shooter as "D.J.," as did other witnesses who told police that was Henderson.
Henderson was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday near Springfield Avenue and Randolph Street when police, knowing he was wanted for murder, saw him there and stopped the Lexus he was driving after he ran a red light, McCallum said.
In the door of the car was a Glock 9 mm with the defaced serial number. McCallum said the gun has been sent to the state crime lab to compare it with the bullet used to kill Mr. Marrissette.
The public defender's office was appointed to represent Henderson, who has previous convictions for aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance as an adult, and a juvenile adjudication for robbery, McCallum said.
Olmstead left the bond set on the murder warrant at $2 million and set an additional $250,000 bond on the weapons charges from Saturday.
Henderson is due back in court Aug. 9 for a probable-cause hearing.