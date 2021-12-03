CHAMPAIGN — Central High School was put on lockdown Friday afternoon after several fights and a gun scare during a passing period.
"Just prior to going on lockdown at the beginning of 6th period, a very large group of students rushed out of Central and one of them yelled something about a gun," Principal Joe Williams wrote to in a letter to Unit 4 families after the lockdown. "At that point, we determined we should call 911 and went on a lockdown."
Police officers from Champaign, the University of Illinois and Champaign County Sheriff's Office arrived and walked through the school's hallways and "non-locked areas" such as restrooms, Williams said.
"Some students who were already outside the building remained across the street," Williams said. "The second phase of the clearance involved ensuring all students and staff who were in locked classrooms were safe. Finally, any locked rooms that did not have any students or staff were checked."
The lockdown of Central High School ended just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.
"At this time, there is no evidence to confirm a weapon was involved or fired during this incident," Unit 4 spokesperson Stacey Moore said.
"If you are outside, you may reenter the building to come back to class," officials announced on the intercom.
At 1:45 p.m., many students were outside making phone calls or leaving for the day. Parent cars began to arrive soon after.
Central was put on lockdown after several fights broke out Friday morning, Unit 4 officials wrote in a letter to families earlier in the day.
In the first letter, Unit 4 wrote: "At this time, Central High School is on a lockdown. Several fights have happened this morning and out of an abundance of caution, we are holding all students in classrooms and offices until we can further investigate any possible threats.
"Right now everyone is safe and secure. We will send an update as soon as we have more information."