Updated Friday 10:45 a.m.
A Champaign Fire Department spokesman says a cooking fire from early Friday morning re-ignited several hours later and began to spread to another apartment.
Randy Smith says crews were called back to 805 South Mattis Avenue at around 7:45 a.m. after an ember from the first fire restarted the blaze.
Smith says the ember was in a void space between the ceiling of the first floor apartment and the kitchen floor of the apartment above it.
He says the fire burned through the floor resulting in smoke damage to the upper apartment.
Smith says the first floor living space sustained more water damage from the second fire.
Firefighters were originally called to a blaze at that apartment at around 2:20 a.m. Friday. The kitchen in that apartment was significantly damaged.
Residents of both apartments have been displaced as a result of the fires.
A dollar damage estimate is not known. There were no injuries.
Original Monday 7:23 a.m.
A Champaign Fire Department spokesman says cooking is to blame for an apartment fire early Friday morning.
Randy Smith says crews were called to 805 South Mattis Avenue at about 2:20 a.m. by a resident of the apartment.
Smith says firefighters saw smoke coming from the two-story building when they arrived on scene.
He says firefighters were able to contain the flames to the kitchen of the apartment, but Smith says there was significant damage to that area.
Smith says the two residents of the apartment were displaced as a result of the damage, which was estimated at $8,000.
There were no injuries.