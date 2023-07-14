CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man killed in a shooting in south Champaign on Thursday evening has been identified as 20-year-old Jahiem M. Law.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim Friday morning.
It was the fifth homicide this year in Champaign.
Northrup said the shooting occurred at about 7:39 p.m. Thursday, and Mr. Law was pronounced dead at the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency department a short while later at 9:59 p.m. from a gunshot wound he received to his head.
Champaign police said a 21-year-old Champaign woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg, and was hospitalized in stable condition.
The shootings occurred when two large groups gathered and then got into a physical altercation in a parking lot in the 1700 block of South State Street, police said.
One person produced a firearm and shot both Mr. Law and the female victim. No arrests have yet been made.
Champaign police were still at the scene of the shooting later Friday morning, and were continuing to interview witnesses and canvass the surrounding area for video footage that could help with the investigation.
Any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems is asked to call the police department.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, or report information online at 373tips or use the P3 Tips mobile app.
An autopsy was set for later Friday.