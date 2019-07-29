Updated 9:50 a.m. Monday
The Urbana fire chief says the improper disposal of a cigarette is the cause of a blaze on the north side of the city.
Chuck Lauss says crews were called to Eastland Apartments at 6:25 a.m. Monday and saw a lot of smoke coming from the area when they arrived on scene.
Lauss says a resident led firefighters to the deck of one of the apartments and they were able to put out the fire quickly.
He says firefighters removed some siding to make sure flames hadn't spread up into the wall, which Lauss says they had not.
He adds that the flames and smoke remained on the exterior of the structure.
Damages are estimated at around $3,000. Lauss says some deck boards, some siding and a joist will need to be replaced. But he says the deck is still usable.
He says the resident of the apartment told investigators he had been smoking on the deck earlier in the morning.
Lauss says the resident threw the cigarette in a receptacle that he had been using for other cigarettes. But the chief says that it was not fire proof.
There were no injuries in the blaze.
