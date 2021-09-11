URBANA — A 33-year-old Urbana man died from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot early Saturday in the 1400 block of Ivanhoe Way, authorities said.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Kendall K. Jones was pronounced dead at 5:29 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Urbana police said officers found Mr. Jones lying on the sidewalk in the area of the 1400 block of Ivanhoe after hearing gunshots at 4:41 a.m. Saturday.
Mr. Jones was shot multiple times in the chest and legs, police said. About two dozen shell casings of three different calibers were found at the scene.
According to police, the initial investigation indicated that "this homicide stemmed from a fight between a group of people who were familiar with each other."
Mr. Jones had been awaiting trial on charges related to an April drunken driving crash that killed Cong Nguyen, a 47-year-old Champaign wife and mother.
Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said the circumstances of Saturday's shooting remain under investigation but "at this point, we believe they're completely unrelated to the DUI fatality."
In July, Mr. Jones was charged in a separate new case with the attempted murder of a former girlfriend.
During court hearings in both cases, Mr. Jones appeared in a wheelchair with his right arm in a sling and a patch over his right eye. Rietz's office had pushed for him to be held but he was released after posting bond, in an apparent nod to his visible injuries.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Northrup said. The death is being investigated by Urbana police, state police and the coroner’s office.
Anyone with information or video on this latest shooting is asked to contact Urbana police at 217-384-2320. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” app.