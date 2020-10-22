Updated Thursday 5:45 p.m.
A two-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday night in rural Champaign County claimed the lives of two people and sent a passenger to the hospital.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says the drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Route 45 north of Thomasboro in Rantoul Township, Northrup said.
State Police said that a 67-year-old man from Urbana was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 45 near County Road 2700 North when he collided with a 28-year-old woman from Rantoul who was traveling northbound.
Northrup identified the man as Steven E. Block and the woman as Kristina N. Freeman-Mann.
An autopsy will be performed Friday on Mr. Block, but not on Freeman-Mann, Northrup said.
Police said that a passenger from Champaign in the northbound vehicle was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with life-threatening injuries. His condition is not known.
State police closed the road for about six hours to investigate the crash.
