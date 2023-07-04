CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Urbana man on Friday.
On Tuesday, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Treighton Puckett.
At 5:49 p.m., police responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Neil and Maple streets. The wrecked motorcycle was in the roadway, and Mr. Puckett had suffered multiple injuries.
He was taken to a Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m.
Preliminary results from an autopsy conducted Monday indicate Mr. Puckett died from multiple traumatic injuries he received during the crash, Northrup said. Toxicology results are pending.
Police are investigating whether other vehicles were involved. There is limited evidence at this time, police said, to determine if it was a single-vehicle collision.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.