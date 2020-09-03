Updated Thursday 9:30 a.m.
The dense fog advisory has been canceled.
******
Original Thursday 5:37 a.m.
Most of East Central Illinois is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service says the advisory impacts Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.
Visibility could be as low as one quarter of a mile in some places.
So be sure to slow down and take your time in reaching your destination. And make sure your headlights are turned on.