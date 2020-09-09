Listen to this article

Updated Wednesday 9:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service has extended the dense fog advisory for a portion of East Central Illinois until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The advisory includes Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties.

Visibility could be one quarter of a mile at times.

So be sure to slow down and take your time in reaching your destination. And make sure your headlights are turned on.

Original Wednesday 7:45 a.m.

