PAXTON — Fire struck an unoccupied home on the east side of Paxton Monday morning.
Fire Chief Denny Kingren said the call to the 500 block of East Orleans Street came in at 6:50. By 9 a.m. Kingren said firefighters were putting out the hot spots, including the attic area.
Though the house was vacant, Kingren said there was power at the pole and figured a furnace was operative.
He said when firefighters arrived, flames were showing in the north end of the home “and coming out other windows, and it was racing into the second level and traveling up into the attic at that point.
“It done a lot of damage in there,” Kingren said. “I know they had to take the ceiling down in the second level to get into the attic and make sure it was out.”
He said a neighbor called in the fire.
Kingren spoke with a couple who had been working on the property.
“They were remodeling, getting ready for her mother to move into it in a couple of days,” he said.
He said he hopes to start a GoFundMe page for her. The unoccupied house was not insured, he said.
By 11 a.m. the state fire marshal was at the scene to see if the cause of the blaze could be determined. Five other departments assisted — Buckley, Loda, Ludlow, Rantoul and Rankin.
Kingren said about 30 firefighters responded with six pumpers, a ladder truck and other vehicles.
No neighboring properties were damaged, and no injuries were reported.