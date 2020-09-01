Updated Tuesday 7:09 a.m.
The National Weather Service now says most of East Central Illinois is under a dense fog advisory until 9 o'clock Tuesday morning.
The advisory impacts Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.
Visibility will be less than one half mile in certain areas.
Be sure to slow down and take your time in reaching your destination. And make sure your headlights are turned on.
******
Original Tuesday 5:40 a.m.
