Updated 12:42 p.m.
The Champaign Fire Department says Ameren has stopped the gas leak. But the road remained closed as of 12:36 p.m.
An Illini-Alert earlier today said that the leak was at the English Building at the corner of Wright and Daniel streets.
Wright has been closed from John to Chalmers. Avoid the area.
Original 11:30 a.m.
Crews are on the scene of a gas leak on the University of Illinois campus this morning.
The Champaign Fire Department says Wright is closed from John to Chalmers. Avoid the area.