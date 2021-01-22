Friday 7:45 a.m. update
The Champaign County Coroner says a Gibson City man was killed in a head-on crash Thursday night east of Dewey.
Coroner Duane Northrup says 26-year-old Samuel Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. An autopsy will be performed on Friday.
Illinois State Police say that Johnson was traveling west on Route 136 near 1100 East around 5:15 p.m. when he drifted into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit another vehicle traveling east head-on.
Police say both occupants of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their conditions are unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
