Illinois State Police say all lanes of northbound Interstate 57 have been cleared after an accident earlier Thursday that blocked the left lane at the University Avenue and I-72 exit.
But Trooper Joseph Rush says the roads remain slick due to blowing snow in some areas. So be sure to slow down and watch out for emergency vehicles that may respond to other crashes.
