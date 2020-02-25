8 a.m. Update
The I-74 ramp at Mahomet is now open.
****
7:30 a.m. Update
Trooper Joseph Rush says all lanes of eastbound I-74 are back open and the scene is clear. But Rush says the eastbound ramp from Illinois 47 is shut down at this time.
Rush says drivers should use the Prairieview on ramp onto I-74 eastbound at Mahomet.
****
Original
Illinois State Police are on the scene of a jackknifed semi that is blocking both lanes of eastbound Interstate 74.
State Police say the accident happened at mile marker 172, which is at the Gibson City and Mahomet exit.
Traffic has been getting by on the right shoulder and ramp area. But you are asked to avoid the area if you can and find an alternate route.