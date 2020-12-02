UPDATED: 8:15 a.m.
To remove a truck from a crash today near milepost 194.5, westbound Interstate 74 will be closed for 15-20 minutes starting at 10 a.m., state police said.
Traffic will use exit 197 at Ogden to U.S. 150 south west to St. Joseph to reconnect with I-74.
Meanwhile, state police said that the semi-truck driver went off the roadway early Wednesday morning and overturned, blocking both westbound lanes of I-74 between St. Joseph and Ogden.
Police said the accident happened around 3:15 a.m. at mile marker 194.5 when the driver Sedrick Muldrew of Glen Allen, Viriginia was heading west on I-74.
Police said part of his load of insulation foam that was in metal drums spilled out onto the road.
Muldrew was not injured. He was cited for improper lane usage. Both lanes of traffic were cleared at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, but semi was still on the shoulder of the road.
Updated 6:15 a.m.
State police say that both lanes of I-74 westbound between St. Joseph and Ogden are now back open. But recovery work is still taking place on the right shoulder, so be sure to use caution around emergency workers as you approach the area.
Original 5:30 a.m.
Illinois State Police say that Interstate 74 westbound between St. Joseph and Ogden is completely shut down at this time due to an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer.
The accident, which is about a half-mile east of mile marker 194, is blocking both westbound lanes of travel.
Please use caution when traveling in this area and seek an alternate route until this scene has been cleared.