New 10:50 a.m.:
Urbana officials hope to have a retooled school resource officer program in place when classes resume after the holiday break.
The Urbana school board on Tuesday night, in a 4 to 3 vote, approved an agreement with the city to have a full-time officer at the middle school and high school. The Urbana City Council will vote on the matter on Monday.
Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin said he'll find the student resource officers from the current force then back-hire later. Seraphin said the one-time start-up cost for the city for things like equipment and uniforms is $103,813. The yearly cost to the school district is $321,300.
Officials have been studying this issue for months in an effort to cut down on student misbehavior at school. After a fight at the high school last February, officials decided to have an officer at the school five days a week from February through May.
**
Original story:
There will soon be police officers at both Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School.
At a marathon school board meeting Tuesday night, a divided board approved the new arrangement with the city’s police department. The vote was 4-3.
Officials have been studying this issue for months in an effort to cut down on student misbehavior at schools. After a fight at the high school in February, officials decided to have an officer at the school five days a week through May.