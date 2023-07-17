CHAMPAIGN — A 29-year-old Champaign man was in custody in the Champaign County Jail on Monday in connection with the murder last month of Keith J. Marrissette.
Arrested Saturday was Daviet J. Henderson for murder, possession/use of a firearm as a felon and defacing firearm ID markings.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed Henderson was arrested in connection with the murder of Mr. Marrissette, 34, of Champaign.
Mr. Marrissett was fatally shot June 24 after getting out of his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign.
Champaign police said Mr. Marrissette had just parked his vehicle in the lot and gotten out when Henderson approached and fired shots at him.
Mr. Marrissette was hit by the gunfire and ran to a nearby apartment as Henderson fled the area.
Henderson was arrested near Springfield Avenue and Randolph Street Saturday when police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle he was driving.
While an arrest has been made, Champaign police said the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Tips can also be shared online at 373tips.com or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.