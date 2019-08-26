Updated: 7:25 a.m.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has confirmed that a man was killed in a mobile home fire early Monday morning near Urbana.
Carroll Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Ron Vlach says firefighters were called to 30 Cedric Drive just before 4:40 a.m.
Vlach says smoke was rolling out from underneath the structure when they arrived on scene. He says they then found flames on the interior of the south side.
He says the mobile home is a total loss since there was a lot of fire, smoke and water damage.
The name of the man who died in the fire has not yet been released. There were no firefighter injuries.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Edge-Scott, Eastern Prairie, St. Joseph-Stanton and Savoy fire departments all provided mutual-aid, as did Arrow Ambulance.
**********
Original 7 a.m.
The Champaign County Coroner has confirmed that a man was killed in a fire early this morning near Urbana.
Firefighters from the Carroll Fire Protection District were called to 30 Cedric Drive at around 4:45 a.m.
Coroner Duane Northrup has not yet released the victim's name.
We'll bring you more details as they become available.