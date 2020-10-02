URBANA — An Urbana man in his late 60s is being treated for minor injuries from an explosion that leveled his home Friday morning.
An investigator from the Illinois State Fire Marshal is trying to determine what sparked the explosion and fire at 2108 Willow Road just after 9 a.m.
Eastern Prairie Fire Chief Jason Brown said firefighters learned as they were on their way to the house that there had been someone inside.
“We found the house with a large debris field and the house about 90 percent on fire,” he said, adding that there is nothing left standing of the ranch home but rubble everywhere.
“There’s paper, wood, pieces of window 50 feet from the structure, paper strung a couple hundred feet,” Brown said.
Brown and Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said patrons and/or employees of the nearby Cracker Barrel restaurant ran to the home and helped the man out. The house is just south of Interstate 74 and west of U.S. 45.
“The report I had is that he was able to walk and communicate,” said Brown, adding that he didn’t have further information about the man, who was alone in the house at the time of the explosion. The man’s dog has not been located.
Brown said because there was no hope of saving the house, firefighters turned their attention to saving the house next door at 2106 Willow Road, which started as melting siding but turned to flames.
“We had that out in less than 10 minutes,” Brown said, “and could concentrate on the original structure. It took a couple hours to get it extinguished all the way.”
Brown said the Eastern Prairie Fire Department got help from Savoy, Carroll, Edge-Scott, Thomasboro and St. Joseph-Stanton firefighters. There were about 30 in all on scene, Brown said, and no firefighters were hurt.
ORIGINAL STORY
