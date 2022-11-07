UPDATED: 'Multiple K9s' conducting sweep of Urbana High School following phone calls detailing possible shooting, bomb threats
URBANA — "Everyone is safe," Urbana school officials alerted families Monday morning following a report of a possible shooting at the high school.
"Thank you for your quick response and cooperation," Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum informed families in an email just before 9 a.m. "All students and staff are safe and off campus. The high school is closed for the day while officers search the building to rule out any actual or potential threats.
"This morning before school started, we received multiple phone calls detailing a possible school shooting and bomb threats. UHS was immediately put on lockdown, and students, staff, and buses en route were redirected to our reunification site."
More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles remain parked outside the school, which is being swept by bomb-sniffing police dogs.
“We have multiple K-9s from multiple jurisdictions conducting sweeps, and if anything is found, we have at least two (explosive ordnance disposal) teams on standby, so multiple officers are there securing the school now," Urbana police Lt. Michael Cervantes told The News-Gazette's Anthony Zilis.
Cervantes confirmed what Ivory-Tatum said in her most recent update to district families, telling The News-Gazette:
“There is nobody hurt. Everybody is safe,” Cervantes said. “The students have been evacuated for precautionary reasons, and the Urbana Police Department is working cooperatively with the FBI, the Secretary of State Police, the U of I Police Department and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the issue further.”
Earlier Monday morning, Urbana Middle School also called off classes for Monday, telling families: "MTD and First Student are canceling bus routes and we are stopping parents from dropping off students. No direct threat was made to UMS or to our students. We are canceling school to ensure the safety of our students and staff."
The day started with a harrowing alert from Ivory-Tatum informing families of a "possible shooting" and lockdown at the high school.
"This is not a DRILL," Ivory-Tatum wrote earlier Monday morning. "We have received a message regarding a possible shooting at UHS. We are currently rerouting buses to Lincoln Square. Car riders, drivers, and walkers should NOT come to school until you receive an all clear from the District.
"I repeat, this is not a Drill. UHS is under lockdown do NOT come to the school at this time."