Updated Tuesday 9:50 a.m.
Authorities are continuing to investigate a single vehicle accident on Interstate 57 on Tuesday night that claimed the life of an Oakwood man.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says John Wilson, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 7 p.m.
Illinois State Police say Wilson was driving a Freightliner utility truck at 5:50 p.m. on northbound on I-57 in the left lane about a mile south of the Monticello Road exit.
Police say he then left the road to the left for an unknown reason, over-corrected and lost control, leaving the road to the right and over-turning in the right-side ditch.
Police say his passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Original Tuesday 5:40 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.