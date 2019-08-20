Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.