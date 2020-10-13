Tuesday 9:15 a.m. update
Illinois State Police say that the left lane of I-57 northbound at mile marker 266, which is north of Paxton, is now open. Continue to use caution as you approach that area.
********
Original Tuesday 6:50 a.m.
Illinois State Police say a portion of Interstate 57 northbound is closed after multiple vehicle crash about five miles north of Paxton Tuesday morning.
Police say that I-57 northbound is closed at mile marker 261, which is the Paxton exit. Traffic is being rerouted on Route 45. The accident happened at mile marker 266.
The road is expected to be shut down for about two hours for crash reconstruction. Further details on the crash are not yet available.
You are encouraged to seek an alternate route.