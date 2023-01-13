PESOTUM — The northbound lane of U.S. 45 near the Champaign County-Douglas County line has reopened.

The lane was closed due to a single-vehicle traffic accident Friday morning.

More when it becomes available.

EARLIER STORY: PESOTUM — Motorists are advised to avoid U.S. 45 south of Pesotum.

Emergency workers are dealing with an accident that happened shortly after 8 a.m. at the Champaign-Douglas county line.

Illinois State Police said that the incident involves a commercial semitrailer and that someone is injured.

Both northbound and southbound lanes are expected to be closed for a while as the investigation and recovery efforts continue.

