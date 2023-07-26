POTOMAC — A Sunday afternoon motorcycle accident took the life of a Potomac man.
Rick A. Mockbee, 63, died from injuries sustained in the wreck at 28220 N 900 East Road, rural Potomac.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said an autopsy is scheduled for this week.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.
Vermilion County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Hartshorn said Mr. Mockbee was northbound on his motorcycle on 900 East Road and, for an unknown reason, left the road. The motorcycle drove into the ditch, “impacting the terrain,” and Mr. Mockbee was thrown off.
Hartshorn said there is no evidence any other vehicle was involved.
Mr. Mockbee was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident scene is about 3 miles east of Potomac.