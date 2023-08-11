RANTOUL — Among the items on Monday’s Rantoul Township High School board agenda: A proposal to approve a metal detection system.
PASS Security, which has a contract with Unit 4, will make a presentation.
Superintendent Scott Amerio said earlier that he and School Resource Officer Alex Carbajal had made visits to Champaign Centennial and Urbana high schools to look at their metal-detection systems.
Approval could add up to about $245,000 to the annual budget when figuring the cost of equipment and personnel.
Amerio said a four-year lease would cost $386,000 ($96,500 annually), and two security personnel would cost $135,000 to $150,000 a year in salary and benefits.
If approved, it could take six to eight weeks before the detection system is added.
He said the security personnel would work the system on the west main entry in the mornings and at lunch. During the remainder of the school day, one officer would then work a detection unit at the main entrance at the front office on the north side of the school while the other officer would patrol the school.
Another unit will be located off campus at the Eagle Academy building.
Amerio said security personnel that would be hired must have an associate degree or higher and three years or more experience as a security officer, school security officer or in law enforcement.
Amerio said what appealed to him about the proposed system is the ease with which people can pass through the metal detectors.
“It would not only be very effective but very efficient because of the number of people who will be passing through in a short amount of time,” Amerio said.
“You’ve got your morning entry when hundreds of kids will be coming through in 10-15 minutes. It can handle that and not cause kids to have to wait outside and back up.”
If the system detects something metal, it identifies where it is on the person.
“It’s not like the other ones where you have to take your keys and other metal objects out,” Amerio said.
If a metal object is detected in a backpack, it will put a square on a screen around the object.
Amerio said what set the Unit 4 detectors off the most were metal water bottles carried by students.
He said he believes the board will approve the proposal.
“I haven’t heard any negatives from board members about it,” he said. “Obviously the cost of it is something that they’ll want to consider.”
SCHOOL RENOVATION
The high school is undergoing a major renovation, and the board will be asked to approval three change orders for the main gym/east wing expansion project.
School starts up again on Thursday, and Amerio said getting around campus will be “a little complicated.”
Amerio attended a progress meeting Friday morning on the renovation, and said the work is looking good.
Among the changes:
• The loft area of the gym where the band plays during basketball games is getting a new look. Offices in that area are being removed and bathrooms installed. The loft area will remain.
• All three levels of the school were “gutted and redone,” Amerio said. “On the main level we removed the concession stand and opened the hallway and renovated the bathrooms. In the basement, the same thing. We renovated the bathrooms, office and storage areas..”
• Phase 2 will start in the spring when the expansion part of the project begins extending from the current gym lobby north toward Congress Street. The corridor that connects the east wing to the gym lobby will also be expanded north and a second level added.
Monday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the high school board room.