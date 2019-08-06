Updated 4:30 p.m.
An Iroquois County man has been charged with two counts of first degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old girl.
Iroquois County Assistant State's Attorney Alex O'Brien says 49-year-old Arthur Jensen of Sheldon was arraigned on the charges Tuesday afternoon.
His bond was set at $1,000,000. He is due back in court on Thursday.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department was called to 315 West Main Street around 4:15 p.m. Monday afternoon for a report of a disturbance.
O'Brien says when deputies arrived at Jensen's house, he walked outside and told officers that there is a girl inside and that he strangled her.
O'Brien says an autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation. Her name has not yet been released.
O'Brien says he is not aware of any relationship between Jensen and the victim.
Original 5:27 a.m.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department says a Sheldon man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl.
Deputies were called to 315 West Main Street in Sheldon around 4:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance.
The sheriff's department says after speaking with several area residents, 49-year-old Arthur Jensen was arrested and is facing first degree murder charges in the girl's death.
She was found inside the residence shortly after Jensen's arrest. Her name has not yet been released.
More details are not yet available.