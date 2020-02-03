CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man shot in the abdomen early Monday morning while sitting in his car later died at the hospital, police said.
Gaylend R. Davis-Allen, 33, of Champaign, was found unresponsive in his car just before 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of Mariner Way, C, after police responded to a report of a shooting.
Davis-Allen was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital “and rushed into surgery but succumbed to his injuries a short time later,” police spokesman Tom Yelich said.
He was pronounced dead at 5:20 a.m., Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said.
The preliminary investigation indicates Davis-Allen “was seated inside a parked vehicle when the suspect approached, fired into the vehicle and then drove away from the scene,” Yelich said.
He said evidence and information from the initial investigation led police to suspect D’Andre Miller allegedly shot Davis-Allen, and an arrest warrant has been issued for Miller, 33, of Champaign.
Yelich declined to offer more specifics about what led police to suspect Miller, as “it remains an active, ongoing investigation.”
Bond on the warrant was set at $2 million.
Police asked anyone who knows where Miller may be to contact the department at 217-351-4545 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.