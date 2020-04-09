Updated: 9:15 a.m.
All of East Central Illinois is under a wind advisory Thursday.
The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties.
The National Weather Service says wind gusts could be around 45 miles-per-hour and even higher in some places.
Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects. And use extra caution while driving, especially if you're operating a high profile vehicle.
