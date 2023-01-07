Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — City of Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci will fill the remaining two years of Scott Bennett's term as the 52nd District's state senator.
Local Democrats made the announcement this morning in Champaign, choosing Faraci from a field of 10 applicants.
Faraci, among the applicants on hand for today's meeting, called the moment "bittersweet" and the honor "one I'll take very seriously."
Sen. Bennett, 45, died suddenly Dec. 9 of complications from a brain tumor. Wife Stacy Bennett was appointed by Ingram to serve the final week of his term in the state legislature.
Faraci, along with Gianina Baker and Andy Quarnstrom, was one of three applicants singled out earlier this week by Stacy Bennett as leaders her late husband would have been high on.
Of the Champaign Central grad, she wrote: "Paul Faraci has been a fixture in the Champaign-Urbana community for 45 years. His experience includes owning a small business, working on economic development, serving on the Champaign City Council, and now as the Champaign Township Assessor.
"He has also worked in Vermilion County through his positions with the Department of Economic Opportunity and the State Treasurer’s office."