RANTOUL -- A semitrailer carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned Monday morning on the northbound Interstate 57 ramp into Rantoul, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
Ronald E. Gaffney, 58, of Fairmount, was taking the exit ramp onto U.S. 136 shortly before noon when state police said he "left the roadway to the left and entered the grassy median."
Gaffney was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to ISP.
"The exit ramp will be closed for several hours in order to remove" the semitrailer, state police said Monday afternoon in a news release.
The anhydrous ammonia didn't spill when the truck overturned, ISP spokeswoman Mindy Carroll said.
"The material is contained," she said. "There is no public safety hazard."
ISP, IDOT the Rantoul Police Department and the Rantoul Fire Department all responded to the accident.