Tuesday 10:40 a.m. update
Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a three-vehicle accident in Iroquois County early Tuesday morning that claimed the lives of two people.
Police say a 26-year-old man from Onarga and a 21-year-old woman from Pembroke Township in Kankakee County were both killed in the crash on Interstate 57 that happened around 12:50 a.m. Their names have not yet been released.
Police say the driver of the car was traveling southbound on I-57 at mile-marker 266, which is five miles north of Paxton, when for an unknown reason he crossed the center median and hit another car that was traveling northbound.
Police say a semi-truck driver that was also traveling northbound hit the second car causing the backseat passengers to be ejected.
Police say the driver of the car that crossed the median and a passenger of the second car were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say four others were injured, including a three-week old infant, who was air-lifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other three had non-life threatening injuries.
Both lanes of I-57 northbound at mile-marker 266 were closed for eight hours so authorities could investigate the crash.
********
Tuesday 9:15 a.m. update
Illinois State Police say that the left lane of I-57 northbound at mile marker 266, which is north of Paxton, is now open. Continue to use caution as you approach that area.
********
Original Tuesday 6:50 a.m.
Illinois State Police say a portion of Interstate 57 northbound is closed after multiple vehicle crash about five miles north of Paxton Tuesday morning.
Police say that I-57 northbound is closed at mile marker 261, which is the Paxton exit. Traffic is being rerouted on Route 45. The accident happened at mile marker 266.
The road is expected to be shut down for about two hours for crash reconstruction. Further details on the crash are not yet available.
You are encouraged to seek an alternate route.