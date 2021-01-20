Wednesday 10:45 a.m. update
Illinois State Police say a semi-truck rear-ended another semi-truck early Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Champaign County, leading to a several hour lane closure.
Police say the crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near mile-marker 234, which is near the I-72 and University Avenue exit.
Police say both truck drivers were traveling in the right lane, when one of the semi-drivers rear-ended the other one, disabling both trucks.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are unknown.
The right lane was closed for several hours so crews could cleanup the accident.
No citations have been issued at this time.
******
Wednesday 7:45 a.m. update
Illinois State Police say that the right lane of I-57 northbound will remain closed for 5-6 hours so crews can clean up an accident involving two semis from earlier this morning.
Police say that the left lane is now open at about a half-mile north of mile-marker 234, which is near the I-72 and University Avenue exit.
Authorities ask you to use caution as you approach the area and to try to find an alternate route.
*******
Original 6:40 a.m. Wednesday
Illinois State Police are on the scene of a crash involving two truck tractor semi-trailers on Interstate 57 northbound in Champaign.
Police say the crash is about a half-mile north of mile marker 234, which is near the Interstate 72 and University Avenue exit.
Both northbound lanes are completely blocked. So use caution as you approach the area, try to find an alternate route and expect traffic delays.